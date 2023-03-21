Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 3,305,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 30,858,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $400,000.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

