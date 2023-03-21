MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 3.3%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.77. 213,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 606,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
MAG Silver Trading Down 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.10.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
