MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 3.3%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.77. 213,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 606,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

MAG Silver Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

