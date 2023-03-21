MagnetGold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $94.06 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $94.06 million and approximately $15,279.63 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

