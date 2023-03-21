Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for 3.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Main Street Capital worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of MAIN opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

