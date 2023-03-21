Mason & Associates Inc Buys 553 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 0.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.