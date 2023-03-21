Mason & Associates Inc Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

