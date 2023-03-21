Mason & Associates Inc Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

