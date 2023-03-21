McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

MKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. 1,329,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,789,000 after buying an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

