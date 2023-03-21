Mdex Price Hits $0.0828 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $78.69 million and $7.21 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,125,894 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDEX.COM is a decentralized platform for cross-chain transactions and deployed on BSC, HECO and Ethereum. Its transaction volume and TVL are at the top of the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. MDEX aims to integrate the advantages of multiple chains to build a high-performance compound DEX ecology. The dual mining mechanism of liquidity mining and transaction mining provides participants with maximum rewards. MDEX is now available on Heco and BSC, and users can use MDEX Bridge to complete cross-chain transactions on Heco, Ethereum and BSC.Committed to building a DeFi platform integrating DEX, IMO and DAO, MDEX provides one-stop liquidity services for high-quality assets and brings users a safe, reliable, diversified and cost-effective transaction experience. MDEX.COM provides fast, diverse and economical crypto transaction services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

