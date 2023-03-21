Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 270,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. 1,300,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

