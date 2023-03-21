Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,148 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.80% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 614,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 309.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 357,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 266,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 226.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 164,378 shares during the period.

KIE stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 374,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,364. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $471.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

