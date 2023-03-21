Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 1.55% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $307,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 294.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEO stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,167. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $293.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.72.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

