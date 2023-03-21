Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $19,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 82,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,988. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

