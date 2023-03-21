Merit Financial Group LLC Has $120.31 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,350. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

