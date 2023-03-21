Merit Financial Group LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,791 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

