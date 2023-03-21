Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 18,745 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. 2,571,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,513,549. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 108.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

