Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,086 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,311 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 180,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $49.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.