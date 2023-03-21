Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 1,300,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,285. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $52.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

