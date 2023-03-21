Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,556,379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after buying an additional 4,666,734 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,924,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 404,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.