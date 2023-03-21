Metawar (METAWAR) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $105.38 million and $0.93 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00051053 USD and is up 33.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $86.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

