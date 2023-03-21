Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Mineralys Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mineralys Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ MLYS opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.