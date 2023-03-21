Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Mineralys Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mineralys Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 over the last three months.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

