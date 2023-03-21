MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,246,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 1,303,852 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
