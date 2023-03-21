MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,246,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 1,303,852 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

