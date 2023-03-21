Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VB opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.15.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

