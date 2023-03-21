Morgan Stanley Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XEL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

XEL stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

