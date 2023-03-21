Morgan Stanley Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $117.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average of $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

