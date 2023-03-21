Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $251.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.58 and its 200-day moving average is $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

