MVL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MVL has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $94.55 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00364407 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,446.88 or 0.26486380 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010345 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,702,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

