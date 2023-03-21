My Personal CFO LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

