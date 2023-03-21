MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 352,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 94,620 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.37.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $573.79 million, a PE ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2,991.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

