MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 352,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 94,620 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.37.
MYTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $573.79 million, a PE ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
