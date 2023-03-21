National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 0.8 %

NGG traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. 61,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Grid Profile

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.86) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.53) to GBX 1,070 ($13.14) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

