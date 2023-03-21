Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 204,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 188,893 shares.The stock last traded at $13.57 and had previously closed at $12.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Navigator Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.