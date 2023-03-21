Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 204,077 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 188,893 shares.The stock last traded at $13.57 and had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 572,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 265,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 194,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 119,355 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Navigator by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

