NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Tops $120.78 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00007174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $120.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00059684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.0673846 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $166,504,259.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.