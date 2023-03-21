NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135.08 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00007293 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $135.08 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.00065964 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $120,023,326.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

