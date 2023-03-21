NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

