New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys 1,362 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 28.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.68. 1,820,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

