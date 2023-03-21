New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 349,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,626. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

