New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Purchases $1,174,000.00 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 427,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,321. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.