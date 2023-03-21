Nexo Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $397.61 million and $28.12 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.

NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes users a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which enables the following:

Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.

Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

Free crypto withdrawals.”

Buying and Selling Nexo

