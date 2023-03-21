NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Greenfield Savings Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

