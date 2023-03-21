NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after buying an additional 4,336,990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,760,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 2,022,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 2,017,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,926,668 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

