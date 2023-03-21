Nikki Warburton Buys 10,000 Shares of MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAFGet Rating) insider Nikki Warburton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($26,845.64).

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from MA Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

