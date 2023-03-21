Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes $111.13 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,515,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,125,000. NovoCure comprises 13.5% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 462.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,727,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,748 shares of company stock worth $24,674,511. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. 217,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,663. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

