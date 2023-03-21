Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Reduced by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $202.40 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day moving average of $235.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

