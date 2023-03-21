North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 304,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.