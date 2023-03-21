North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 2.0 %

NIC traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $96.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $969.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.