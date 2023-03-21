Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 16,354,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,481,467. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.