Northside Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

UNH traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $477.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,990. The stock has a market cap of $445.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.00 and its 200 day moving average is $510.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

