Northside Capital Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,336 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 1,526,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 2,148,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,835,000 after buying an additional 414,352 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 1,126,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BBVA. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

