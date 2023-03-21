Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 116,924 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116,924 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chico’s FAS worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $48,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $727.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

