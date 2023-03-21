Norwood Financial Corp Has $795,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.3% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.8 %

ITW opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

